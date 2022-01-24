Menu

Crime

Toronto teen, 15, found with knives following altercation in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 2:40 pm
Peterborough police charged a 15-year-old following an altercation on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Peterborough police charged a 15-year-old following an altercation on Sunday morning. Peterborough Police Service

A 15-year-old Toronto boy is facing charges after an incident in Peterborough early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a physical altercation in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

Upon arrival they learned two people had left the area in a vehicle.

Read more: Stabbing in Peterborough sends 1 to Toronto hospital: police

The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away and officers conducted a vehicle stop. A search of the vehicle turned up two knives, police said.

A 15-year-old from Toronto was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 14.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

