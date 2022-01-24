City of Winnipeg looking for feedback on new parking sign designs

Send this page to someone via email

The city is asking Winnipeggers for feedback on new options for parking signs.

“The public service has worked hard to adapt public feedback into clearer and more convenient parking signage as viewed from both street and sidewalk,” said Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

“These signs will help us continue to seek a balance between traffic flow and destination parking in the Exchange District.”

The new designs are prompted by the city entering the second phase of the pilot project, after gathering and implementing feedback from phase one.

View image in full screen Left: Existing signs. Right: New signs. The City of Winnipeg Website

The new signs incorporate bold colours and straightforward icons for easy readability.

“Businesses have told us confusing parking signage remains one of the barriers for visitors to the Exchange District,” said Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos.

“We’re looking forward to hearing what visitors think of these new signs, and are hopeful they will encourage even more people to enjoy the world-class shops, restaurants, and businesses in the neighbourhood.”

The city is also relaunching colour-coded sidewalk-facing parking guides for drivers to read after they’ve parked, to confirm if they’re in the right spot at the right time.

Based on criticism from phase one, the new guide is meant to be clearer with improved layouts, text and graphics.

View image in full screen New parking guide. The City of Winnipeg Website

Winnipeggers can see the new signs in the Exchange District starting this week, and can vote on the changes through an online survey until March 21, 2022.