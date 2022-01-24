Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fraud and breach of trust trial for former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James begins

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Former B.C. legislature clerk accused of lining his own pockets' Former B.C. legislature clerk accused of lining his own pockets
Former B.C. legislative clerk Craig James has been charged with fraud and breach of trust, in connection with a spending controversy. Richard Zussman has the shocking allegations in the charges – Dec 18, 2020

The criminal fraud and breach of trust trial for former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James is set to start in a Vancouver courtroom.

James pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in relation to an RCMP investigation into senior legislature staff spending public funds on personal expenses.

Former Sergeant at Arms, Gary Lenz, who was suspended with James when news of the alleged spending scandal broke in November 2018, was not charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

James has elected to be tried by a judge alone.

Click to play video: 'Former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James charged with fraud' Former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James charged with fraud
Former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James charged with fraud – Dec 18, 2020

Read more: Former clerk of B.C. legislature pleads not guilty to five counts

Story continues below advertisement

James had originally been charged with six counts, but in a ruling posted online, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes quashed the first breach of trust charge for several reasons, including that it duplicated other charges and could prejudice the trial process.

Trending Stories

Lawyers for James argued at a hearing in May 2021, that the first count alleging the breach in connection with his duties was a duplicate charge and would only confuse the jury at trial.

Click to play video: '‘Non-financial settlement’ made with B.C. legislature clerk Craig James' ‘Non-financial settlement’ made with B.C. legislature clerk Craig James
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Craig James tagBC Legislature Spending Scandal tagLegislature Spending Scandal tagCraig James Bc tagCraig James Bc Legislature tagcraig james bc legislture tagCraig James trial tagCraig James trial begins tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers