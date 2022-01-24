Fraud and breach of trust trial for former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James begins

Send this page to someone via email

The criminal fraud and breach of trust trial for former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James is set to start in a Vancouver courtroom.

James pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in relation to an RCMP investigation into senior legislature staff spending public funds on personal expenses.

Former Sergeant at Arms, Gary Lenz, who was suspended with James when news of the alleged spending scandal broke in November 2018, was not charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

James has elected to be tried by a judge alone.

James had originally been charged with six counts, but in a ruling posted online, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes quashed the first breach of trust charge for several reasons, including that it duplicated other charges and could prejudice the trial process.

Lawyers for James argued at a hearing in May 2021, that the first count alleging the breach in connection with his duties was a duplicate charge and would only confuse the jury at trial.