Drumheller man arrested in child pornography investigation

A Drumheller, Alta. man has been arrested after authorities say he was having “sexually explicit” conversations with an American teenager.

The joint investigation between the Drumheller RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation Unit began earlier this month when police from Indiana contacted Canadian authorities.

The American police said a man identified to be living in the southern Alberta town was having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old boy.

On Jan. 19, RCMP and ICE officers searched a home in Drumheller and arrested Shawn Albrecht.

The 45-year-old was charged with possession and accessing child pornography, luring a child and making sexually-explicit material available to someone under 18.

RCMP said Albrecht was released and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court next on Feb. 18.

A financial penalty will be levied against him due to a Promise to Pay if he does not appear in court as promised, RCMP said.

He is under a number of conditions under the terms of his release, but police did not specify what those are.