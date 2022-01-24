Menu

Crime

Drumheller man arrested in child pornography investigation

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 24, 2022 12:11 pm
FILE - A woman types on her computer keyboard. View image in full screen
A Drumheller man is facing four counts related to child pornography after American police contacted Canadian authorities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward, File

A Drumheller, Alta. man has been arrested after authorities say he was having “sexually explicit” conversations with an American teenager.

The joint investigation between the Drumheller RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation Unit began earlier this month when police from Indiana contacted Canadian authorities.

Read more: Spike in online child exploitation reports in Alberta ‘likely’ due to COVID-19 isolation measures: ALERT

The American police said a man identified to be living in the southern Alberta town was having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old boy.

On Jan. 19, RCMP and ICE officers searched a home in Drumheller and arrested Shawn Albrecht.

The 45-year-old was charged with possession and accessing child pornography, luring a child and making sexually-explicit material available to someone under 18.

Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT' Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT
Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT – Apr 28, 2021

RCMP said Albrecht was released and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court next on Feb. 18.

A financial penalty will be levied against him due to a Promise to Pay if he does not appear in court as promised, RCMP said.

He is under a number of conditions under the terms of his release, but police did not specify what those are.

 

