Canada

Nunavut latest to sign $10-a-day child care deal with feds, only Ontario left

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2022 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario parent waiting for $10-a-day child care deal: ‘What is the holdup?’' Ontario parent waiting for $10-a-day child care deal: ‘What is the holdup?’
WATCH: Ontario parent waiting for $10-a-day child care deal: 'What is the holdup?' – Nov 25, 2021

Nunavut has become the latest jurisdiction to sign onto the federal government’s $10-a-day child-care program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the $66-million deal virtually this morning with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok joining from a daycare in Iqaluit.

Trudeau says the deal means Nunavut’s daycare fees will be cut in half by the end of 2022 and will be $10 per day by March 2024.

He also says the estimated savings for families in Iqaluit will be about $14,000 a year.

The deal is part of the Liberal government’s promise to spend $30 billion over five years to realize a national child-care program and cut fees to $10-a-day over five years.

With Nunavut on board, Ontario is now the only jurisdiction not to sign onto the program.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
