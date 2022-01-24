Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after taxi driver shot in Oshawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:20 am
A taxi with a broken window at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oshawa Friday. View image in full screen
A taxi with a broken window at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oshawa Friday. Global News

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a taxi driver was shot in Oshawa on Friday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the incident on King Street East near Central Park Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.

Fifty-seven-year-old Oshawa resident Michael Ryan was found with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Trending Stories

Read more: Taxi driver killed in daylight shooting in Oshawa, 1 person in custody: police

Ryan’s death marks Durham Region’s second homicide of 2022.

A firearm was located at the scene and a suspect was arrested nearby, police said.

Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Pestill of no fixed address has been charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

