Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after taxi driver shot in Oshawa

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a taxi driver was shot in Oshawa on Friday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the incident on King Street East near Central Park Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.

Fifty-seven-year-old Oshawa resident Michael Ryan was found with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Ryan’s death marks Durham Region’s second homicide of 2022.

A firearm was located at the scene and a suspect was arrested nearby, police said.

Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Pestill of no fixed address has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.