Health

Premier Moe, Health Minister Merriman to provide Saskatchewan COVID-19 update

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:15 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: The Saskatchewan government is planning a provincial COVID-19 update with Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

The government of Saskatchewan has announced that Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman will deliver a COVID-19 update to the province on Monday.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. from the legislative building in Regina.

This comes after Saskatchewan recorded 1,629 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the province’s active case count to 13,290.

There are currently 252 people in Saskatchewan hospitals including 26 patients in ICUs.

Global News will livestream the news conference.

More to come.

