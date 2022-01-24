Menu

Crime

1 man dead after fire at Kitchener apartment building Sunday: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:33 am
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A fatal fire in Kitchener forced the closure of Weber Street in Kitchener for several hours on Sunday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police say the fire was reported at an apartment building on Weber Street near Madison Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Read more: Children find porn at playground of Kitchener, Ont. elementary school: police

They say Kitchener firefighters extinguished the fire and, while doing so, found the body of a 56-year-old man inside.

Trending Stories

Police say the Ontario’s of the Fire Marshal was called in to assist with the investigation.

Read more: Police believe trio of recent break-ins in Kitchener and Waterloo could be connected

They say that although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it is not believed to be suspicious.

Weber Street remained closed into the evening as a result of the fire.

