1 man dead after fire at Kitchener apartment building Sunday: police

A fatal fire in Kitchener forced the closure of Weber Street in Kitchener for several hours on Sunday afternoon.
Waterloo Regional Police say the fire was reported at an apartment building on Weber Street near Madison Avenue just before 3 p.m.
They say Kitchener firefighters extinguished the fire and, while doing so, found the body of a 56-year-old man inside.
Police say the Ontario’s of the Fire Marshal was called in to assist with the investigation.
They say that although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it is not believed to be suspicious.
Weber Street remained closed into the evening as a result of the fire.
