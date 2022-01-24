COVID-19: Hospitalizations back up again in Quebec, 52 new deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 3,299 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and another 52 deaths attributed to the virus bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 12,851.

Hospitalizations increased by 16 over the previous day with 254 new patients admitted and 238 discharged, putting an end to four consecutive days of decreases.

Of those in hospital, 263 are in intensive care for a decrease of 10.

Meanwhile, Quebecers wanting to shop at big box stores will now need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter, although pharmacies and grocery stores are exempt from the new measure.

In the last 24 hours, 62,562 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered brining the total to over 17.1 million doses.

So far, 85,5 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 90 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over are considered adequately vaccinated.

The caseload in Quebec now stands at 838,437 infections including 2,807 reported on Monday. At least 778,503 recoveries have been recorded bringing the active cases to 47,083.

Because access to screening centres is limited to priority groups, case numbers to not give an accurate reflection of the situation.