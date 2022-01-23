Quebec Liberals to Premier Legault: Where is your reopening plan?

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec businesses and healthcare institutions have felt the sting of the pandemic. Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is calling on the Legault government to present a reopening plan.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Anglade called out the current government for what she called its lack of preparedness in dealing with COVID-19.

“The lack of anticipation is quite clear everywhere, with the way it’s managed by the government,” says Anglade.

She adds the constant opening and closing of Quebec’s economy reflects distrust of science.

“People are less inclined because they don’t understand how decisions are being made,” she says. “A specific example — the decision made on Dec. 30 about the curfew. No written recommendation from Santé Publique. Another example, the shutdown of restaurants.”

But it’s not just restaurant closures and curfews that are frustrating people. Adrian Davis owns Station 90, a gym in the South Shore. He says it’s frustrating to plan anything right now and feels his industry is being punished.

“I’ve been doing this for ten years, it’s been my life for ten years and just to watch it slowly bleed to death from nothing that I have done wrong or any of my employees or anybody that comes to this gym has done wrong is extremely frustrating,” he said.

And while it’s tough as a business owner, Davis feels for young athletes.

“It is incredibly frustrating watching a good section of kids missing opportunities.”

There are many others who share his sentiment, including Westmount Hockey Association’s Andrew Maislin.

“Sports are often forgotten about and neglected but they’re actually essential,” says Maislin.

“We need to get our kids back on the ice. We need to get our referees going and are coaches coaching. We need to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible for the kids, he adds.”

The Legault government hinted last week that some rules could be relaxed before mid February.