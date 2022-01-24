Menu

Health

Proof of vaccination required starting Monday to enter big Quebec retail stores

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2022 7:18 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec premier insists now is not the time to lift COVID-19 restrictions' Quebec premier insists now is not the time to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Quebec will not be easing COVID-19 restrictions for the immediate future. Premier François Legault says lives are still at stake. Meanwhile, Ontario has announced it will start re-opening businesses by the end of the month. As Raquel Fletcher reports, two neighbouring provinces unveiled two very different plans on the same day.

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required to enter big-box and other large-scale retail stores across Quebec starting Monday.

Premier François Legault previously announced that Quebecers will have to show their vaccination passport starting Monday if they wish to enter stores with floor surfaces of 1,500 square metres or more.

The measure comes as Legault continues to target unvaccinated residents in an effort to curb COVID-related hospitalizations, which soared in recent weeks but have now declined for the past four days in a row.

Proof-of-vaccination requirements do not apply to stores that primarily sell pharmacy or grocery products.

Quebec expanded its vaccination passport system last week to cannabis and liquor stores.

Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant is set to announce a plan for unvaccinated Quebecers later this afternoon alongside Daniel Paré, the head of the province’s immunization campaign.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
