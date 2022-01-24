Proof of vaccination required starting Monday to enter big Quebec retail stores

Send this page to someone via email

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required to enter big-box and other large-scale retail stores across Quebec starting Monday.

Premier François Legault previously announced that Quebecers will have to show their vaccination passport starting Monday if they wish to enter stores with floor surfaces of 1,500 square metres or more.

READ MORE: Quebec reopens stores on Sundays as province sets to expand COVID-19 passport this week

The measure comes as Legault continues to target unvaccinated residents in an effort to curb COVID-related hospitalizations, which soared in recent weeks but have now declined for the past four days in a row.

Proof-of-vaccination requirements do not apply to stores that primarily sell pharmacy or grocery products.

READ MORE: Deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 decline in Quebec

Quebec expanded its vaccination passport system last week to cannabis and liquor stores.

Story continues below advertisement

Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant is set to announce a plan for unvaccinated Quebecers later this afternoon alongside Daniel Paré, the head of the province’s immunization campaign.