Crime

SIU investigating OPP involvement in snowmobile crash near Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 10:40 am
The SIU is investigating a snowmobile crash after the operator fled from the OPP near Guelph on Saturday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a snowmobile crash near Guelph that left a man with serious injuries.

Wellington County OPP were conducting a RIDE check early Saturday morning on North Broadway Street in Belwood, Ont.

Read more: SIU clears OPP officer after man’s leg fractured during arrest near Guelph

Just before 3 a.m., officers spotted a snowmobiler “driving erratically” and then followed the sled onto Side Road 10 where it took off from police, the SIU said.

Officers later found the snowmobile in a ditch. The operator, a 21-year-old man, is now being treated for serious injuries, the SIU said.

Following the crash, the OPP notified the SIU which has now invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The police watchdog has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Read more: Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

Anyone with information or any witnesses who may have photos or videos are asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

 

