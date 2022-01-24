SIU investigating OPP involvement in snowmobile crash near Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a snowmobile crash near Guelph that left a man with serious injuries.

Wellington County OPP were conducting a RIDE check early Saturday morning on North Broadway Street in Belwood, Ont.

Just before 3 a.m., officers spotted a snowmobiler “driving erratically” and then followed the sled onto Side Road 10 where it took off from police, the SIU said.

Officers later found the snowmobile in a ditch. The operator, a 21-year-old man, is now being treated for serious injuries, the SIU said.

Following the crash, the OPP notified the SIU which has now invoked its mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The police watchdog has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Read more: Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

Anyone with information or any witnesses who may have photos or videos are asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

2:16 2 Canadians shot, 1 injured in shooting at Mexico resort 2 Canadians shot, 1 injured in shooting at Mexico resort