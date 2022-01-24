Lindsay police seek 2 men after knifepoint robbery at store

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects are being sought following a knifepoint robbery at a store in Lindsay, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11:35 p.m., two men entered a Lindsay St. South store and began grabbing merchandise. Police say one of the suspects brandished a knife when an employee asked them to leave.

The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and were last seen heading northbound on the street.

Police say both suspects are Caucasian. One was around 6-foot-2 with a medium build and was wearing a blue toque, surgical-style face mask and was carrying a dark-coloured cloth shopping bag.

The other suspect is around 5-foot-9 with a thin build, also wearing a surgical-style face mask and was carrying a dark-coloured shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online khcrimestoppers.com.