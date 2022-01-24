Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay police seek 2 men after knifepoint robbery at store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 10:40 am
Police in Lindsay are seeking two suspects following a knifepoint robbery at a store on Jan. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are seeking two suspects following a knifepoint robbery at a store on Jan. 22, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Two suspects are being sought following a knifepoint robbery at a store in Lindsay, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11:35 p.m., two men entered a Lindsay St. South store and began grabbing merchandise. Police say one of the suspects brandished a knife when an employee asked them to leave.

Read more: 2 arrested following armed robbery at Minden home: OPP

The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and were last seen heading northbound on the street.

Trending Stories

Police say both suspects are Caucasian. One was around 6-foot-2 with a medium build and was wearing a blue toque, surgical-style face mask and was carrying a dark-coloured cloth shopping bag.

The other suspect is around 5-foot-9 with a thin build, also wearing a surgical-style face mask and was carrying a dark-coloured shopping bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online khcrimestoppers.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagCity of Kawartha Lakes taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay Police tagKawartha Lakes Police tagLindsay robbery tagKnifepoint Robbery tagwamted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers