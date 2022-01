Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are battling a large fire north of Calgary.

The fire was reported Sunday at Highline Mushrooms, a farm between Crossfield and Airdrie.

View image in full screen Fire crews battle a blaze at Highline Mushrooms north of Calgary Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Courtesy: Rebecca Hymers

Crossfield Fire Chief Ben Niven said multiple trucks were on the scene trying to knock down the fire in a building.

Story continues below advertisement

It was evacuated and all workers managed to get out safely.

More details to comeā€¦