Multiple collisions, including 10-car crash, reported on Highway 400 in Innisfil

Police are on scene after a number of collisions, including a 10-vehicle crash, were reported on Highway 400 in Innisfil.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the original collision happened in the southbound lanes, approaching Innisfil Beach Road.

Ten vehicles collided.

Multiple collisions on #Hwy400 sb between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road. The first crash involved 10 vehicles, 2 people to hospital with minor injuries. #AuroraOPP on scene and investigating, expect delays in the area. Salters will be coming through before reopening. pic.twitter.com/Cca0eRgYg1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 23, 2022

According to Schmidt, one of the vehicles was a van, which wound up on its side. Two people from the van were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Schmidt said officers have received reports of “seven or eight” other collisions behind the first one.

He said roads are damp and slightly icy in some areas, but added that there are no other weather-related factors contributing to the collisions.

According to Schmidt, OPP officers are on scene assessing the damage and helping to clear the collisions.

The force said road salt vehicles will be coming through the area before the road is reopened.

The northbound lanes, Schmidt said, are not affected.