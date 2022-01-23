Menu

Traffic

Multiple collisions, including 10-car crash, reported on Highway 400 in Innisfil

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 1:41 pm
OPP View image in full screen
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the original collision happened approaching Innisfil Beach Road. Global News file

Police are on scene after a number of collisions, including a 10-vehicle crash, were reported on Highway 400 in Innisfil.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the original collision happened in the southbound lanes, approaching Innisfil Beach Road.

Ten vehicles collided.

Read more: Major delays continue across Highway 401 in Toronto day after massive snow storm

Story continues below advertisement

According to Schmidt, one of the vehicles was a van, which wound up on its side. Two people from the van were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Schmidt said officers have received reports of “seven or eight” other collisions behind the first one.

He said roads are damp and slightly icy in some areas, but added that there are no other weather-related factors contributing to the collisions.

Read more: Man found dead on Hwy. 400 in Barrie, OPP investigating

According to Schmidt, OPP officers are on scene assessing the damage and helping to clear the collisions.

The force said road salt vehicles will be coming through the area before the road is reopened.

The northbound lanes, Schmidt said, are not affected.

