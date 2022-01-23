COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 85 active COVID-19 hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 85 active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, which is an increase of three patients from the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care units remains at 11.

Those 85 hospitalizations represent people who were admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 complications.

Another 202 people are in hospital who have tested positive for the virus: 119 contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital, and 83 tested positive when they arrived to be admitted for another reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but “no longer require specialized care.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,063 tests on Saturday and identified 503 new cases.

There were 256 cases in Central Zone, 76 cases in Eastern Zone, 63 cases in Northern Zone and 108 cases in Western Zone.