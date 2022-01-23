SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 85 active COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia research shows throat and nasal swab produce more accurate rapid test results' Nova Scotia research shows throat and nasal swab produce more accurate rapid test results
Nova Scotia research into COVID-19 rapid testing has confirmed what some have been suggesting: more accurate results come if you swab both your throat and nose. The study is leading Public Health officials to update the directions you'll receive with a rapid test kit.

Nova Scotia reported 85 active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, which is an increase of three patients from the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care units remains at 11.

Read more: N.S. first province to recommend both nose and throat swabs for COVID-19 rapid tests

According to a news release from the province, the age range of those hospitalized is 23 to 100, and the average age is 67.

Those 85 hospitalizations represent people who were admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 complications.

Another 202 people are in hospital who have tested positive for the virus: 119 contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital, and 83 tested positive when they arrived to be admitted for another reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but “no longer require specialized care.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,063 tests on Saturday and identified 503 new cases.

There were 256 cases in Central Zone, 76 cases in Eastern Zone, 63 cases in Northern Zone and 108 cases in Western Zone.

Click to play video: 'Winter travel advice during Omicron wave of COVID-19' Winter travel advice during Omicron wave of COVID-19
