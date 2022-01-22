Former Humboldt Bronco sets challenge for Pegasus Project donations

Send this page to someone via email

Pegasus Project ambassador and former Humboldt Bronco, Kaleb Dahlgren, is making a fundraising push for STARS.

Dahlgren is donating the full proceeds of his #1 national best-selling book, Crossroads, to STARS to help pay for a new helicopter.

The multi-year initiative to raise funds for STARS’ fleet renewal campaign will come to the finale on Friday, Jan. 28 when a custom-built 1968 Ford Mustang 427 Fastback will be auctioned off at the world-famous Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dahlgren announced his donation on his social media accounts while challenging his followers to raise more than $100,000 for STARS.

Goal: Raise $100,000 for @starsambulance / @PegasusforSTARS by January 28th… already over halfway there! Honoured to donate 100% of my proceeds from Crossroads to STARS – $51,143.89. My goal is for the public to match my donation and save more lives!❤️https://t.co/jjpT9TXBku pic.twitter.com/phPk9KVBuz — Kaleb Dahlgren (@KalebDahlgren) January 21, 2022

“Part of the reason why I wanted to help out STARS is because they saved family’s, friends’ lives on Apr. 6, 2018, and they also save lives every day. I think there’s nothing more valuable than a second chance at life,” said Dahlgren.

Anyone who wants to donate to Dahlgren’s challenge in support of the Pegasus Project and STARS’ fleet renewal efforts can head to this link.

The auction of the Pegasus car can be viewed live at 3 p.m. CST on Jan. 28, 2022, on History Channel TV.

