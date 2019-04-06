Emotional letter from Humboldt crash survivor read at anniversary memorial

On the first anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, crash survivor Kaleb Dahlgren shared an emotional letter he wrote to his teammates who lost their lives.

The message was shared from Dahlgren’s Twitter account and read at a memorial service in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday.

“It’s ‘Dahly’ here,” the letter stated. “It’s been a year since I saw your beautiful faces and they still cross my mind daily. I wonder what all of you have been doing… maybe celebrat[ing] the year ender bender we never had? Or all playing pond hockey with Elgar? I just really hope you are doing well and supporting each other!”

In the letter, Dahlgren mentions how it’s painful to go through his old teammates’ Instagram pages and old videos and photos, saying they “radiate each of your personalities,” and that many people, including himself, are “lost and grieving your absence.”

It has been one year since the crash between the hockey team’s bus and a semi at a rural intersection that killed 16 people total and injured 13, Dahlgren among them.

A memorial service was held Saturday at the Humboldt arena and a moment of silence was observed at 4:50 p.m., the exact time of the crash.

Dahlgren is currently attending York University and is recovering from extensive injuries from the crash, which include a brain injury, a fractured skull, a puncture wound inside the skull, road rash and several broken vertebrae.

Remarkably though, less than six months after the crash he was back on the ice wearing a York Lions jersey, but can’t play contact.

“I wore number 16 again this year, which has become more meaningful having you there to Enjoy the Grind with me!” the letter said. “Even though my injuries prevented me from playing, I have still done my best to succeed in all aspects of life and not take a second for granted.”

Dahlgren told Global News in December he doesn’t remember anything from when the crash happened, but only waking up in a hospital four days later.

Jaya and Rowen Clement, Dalhgren’s billet sisters (members of a family he lived with while playing hockey away) read the letter from Dahlgren that he posted on Twitter in full.

“You guys should be proud of the impact you have on our world including new bus laws, semi laws, health notions, etc.,” the letter read. “You have reminded us how valuable life is and by doing so, have made this world a better place. I am very proud of the mark you guys have left.

“Today, tomorrow, and forever, I will do everything in my power to honour all 16 of you brothers and sister. I will live my life to the fullest with you by my side. I love and miss you all sooo much.”

-With files from Andrew Russell, Ryan Kessler and Rebekah Lesko