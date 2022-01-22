1 dead, 1 in critical condition following two early morning shootings in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and another is in critical condition following two separate shootings that took place nearly a kilometre apart early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet posted by Toronto police, officers were called shortly before 12:50 a.m. for a shooting in a parking lot in the area of Keele Street and Ingram Drive, just south of Lawrence Avenue.

Police said there were reports of occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other. Both vehicles left the scene.

Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

No suspect information was made available.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

SHOOTING:

Keele St + Ingram Dr

* 12:48 am *

– In a parking lot

– Reports occupants of 2 cars shooting at each other

– Both vehicle fled the scene

– Officers have located victim

– Multiple gunshot wounds

– Man pronounced deceased on scene

– Homicide investigating#GO139163

^dh pic.twitter.com/oZcP0XiLts — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2022

Hours later, police received a call for reports of another shooting just a kilometre north.

Duty Inspector Mike Williams told Global News that police were called shortly after 3:45 a.m. to the intersection of Keele Street and Colville Road in an industrial area.

“We believe there was some sort of party or maybe gathering at a commercial or industrial unit here that we’re investigating,” he told reporters on the scene later Saturday morning.

An altercation took place in an alleyway right before shots were fired, Williams added.

Investigators found a male in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said a red car was seen leaving the area.

Investigators described the suspect as a male in his 30s with a dark complexion.

Anyone who may have been in either area or may have information is asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.

Williams said there is no information to indicate that the two shootings are connected.

SHOOTING:

Colville Rd + Keele St

* 3:48 am *

– Party in the area

– Reports of man shot

– Reports 2 men seen fleeing in red car

– Police o/s

– Victim with very serious injuries

– Emergency run to hospital

– Forensic exam of scene underway#GO139614

^dh pic.twitter.com/s2gJf5Bvnm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2022

