Taxi driver killed in daylight shooting in Oshawa, 1 person in custody: police

One person is in custody after a taxi driver was shot and killed in Oshawa Friday afternoon, police say.

Acting Sgt. George Tudos said officers were called to the scene on King Street near Central Park Boulevard just after 3:20 p.m.

Tudos said when officers arrived, they located a 57-year-old man without vital signs.

Emergency services rendered assistance to the man and he was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Tudos said one person is in custody and officers are not looking for any other suspects.

He asked anyone with information on the incident, or video footage of the shooting or aftermath, contact investigators.

Tudos said it’s believed the victim is a taxi driver. It’s not known if he was working at the time.

Images from the scene showed a Blue Line taxi with a broken driver-side window.

Police tweeted earlier Friday that there was a secondary scene at Athol Street and Central Park Boulevard, not far from the initial scene, but Tudos didn’t say how it exactly related to the investigation.

Homicide investigators will be attending the scene in Oshawa. One male was located with gunshot wounds, taken to local hospital and pronounced dead. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/kdZeZIsISf — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 21, 2022