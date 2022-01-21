Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Taxi driver killed in daylight shooting in Oshawa, 1 person in custody: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 7:26 pm
A taxi with a broken window at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oshawa Friday. View image in full screen
A taxi with a broken window at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oshawa Friday. Global News

One person is in custody after a taxi driver was shot and killed in Oshawa Friday afternoon, police say.

Acting Sgt. George Tudos said officers were called to the scene on King Street near Central Park Boulevard just after 3:20 p.m.

Tudos said when officers arrived, they located a 57-year-old man without vital signs.

Emergency services rendered assistance to the man and he was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Read more: 13-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in teen’s death in Toronto’s East York

Tudos said one person is in custody and officers are not looking for any other suspects.

He asked anyone with information on the incident, or video footage of the shooting or aftermath, contact investigators.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Tudos said it’s believed the victim is a taxi driver. It’s not known if he was working at the time.

Images from the scene showed a Blue Line taxi with a broken driver-side window.

Police tweeted earlier Friday that there was a secondary scene at Athol Street and Central Park Boulevard, not far from the initial scene, but Tudos didn’t say how it exactly related to the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOshawa tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagOshawa crime tagOshawa shooting tagdurham region crime tagFatal Oshawa shooting tagKing Street at Central Park Boulevard tagKing Street Oshawa tagTaxi driver killed Oshawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers