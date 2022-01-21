Menu

Crime

White Butte RCMP seek missing 14-year-old girl last seen near Pilot Butte, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 5:37 pm
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at a residence near Pilot Butte on Jan. 11. View image in full screen
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at a residence near Pilot Butte on Jan. 11. File

The White Butte RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

On Jan. 11, 2022, police received a report that Stelleyna Severight was missing and was last seen at a residence near Pilot Butte at approximately 3:30 a.m. that day.

Police have been trying to locate her since and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Police say that Severight is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt.

Trending Stories

Authorities do not have a picture of her available at this time.

Police say she has connections to the Regina area.

If anyone has any information on Severight’s whereabouts, police are asking them to call the White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Quality of tips for Regina Crime Stoppers trumps quantity in 2021' Quality of tips for Regina Crime Stoppers trumps quantity in 2021
Quality of tips for Regina Crime Stoppers trumps quantity in 2021 – Jan 6, 2022
