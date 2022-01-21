Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest two men after an attempted carjacking

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 5:00 pm
A Hamilton police vehicle. View image in full screen
Hamilton police arrest a pair of men on attempted carjacking . Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton police say they’ve taken two men into custody they say were involved in an attempted violent carjacking.

Investigators say it happened on Thursday evening near Bay and Main streets just before 5:30 p.m., when two men approached the victim and demanded the keys to the car at gunpoint.

The victim managed to get away unhurt.

Police were called out to the scene and located and arrested the two suspects a short distance from the attempted carjacking. A replica firearm was seized in the arrest.

A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Hamilton, are facing multiple charges including robbery with intent to steal and using a firearm during an offence.

