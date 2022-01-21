Man taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s was sent to hospital Friday after a crash that closed a portion of Main Street in Hamilton.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. when it appears a man driving down Main struck a pole just west of Wellington Street.

Hamilton police say he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no one else seems to be involved.

Police tell CHML News that they continue to investigate and that haven’t ruled out any factors that may have contributed to the crash.