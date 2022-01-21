Regina Pats’ Kieper, Feist recognized by NHL Central Scouting

Like most young hockey players, Matthew Kieper and Layton Feist both dream of hearing their name called at the NHL draft.

“My whole life, it’s been a lifelong goal and lifelong dream to hear my name called,” said Kieper.

“It would be a dream come true,” said Feist. “Just a relief knowing you got drafted and you’re slowly making your way up.”

And for the Regina Pats teammates, there’s a realistic shot it could happen in 2022, as the two 17-year-olds are listed on the NHL Central Scouting’s 2022 NHL draft mid-season rankings. Kieper is ranked 17th among North American goalies and fifth among netminders in the WHL, while Feist is currently ranked 193rd among North American skaters.

“Obviously, it was a huge honour seeing that,” said Feist. “(Just to) see the chance of a possibility of me getting drafted, it meant a lot.

“It’s a huge honour,” echoed Kieper. “It’s just really nice to be recognized and just to show that the hard work this season is paying off.”

In 29 games this season on the Pats blueline, Feist has racked up three goals and 11 assists. Kieper, meanwhile, has played 26 games in the Pats’ net, sporting a 13-11-0 record with a 3.43 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. And while both players would love to hear their names called this summer, they both know the draft isn’t the be-all and end-all of a hockey player’s career.

1:50 Pats Evans Draft Day Pats Evans Draft Day – Nov 15, 2021

“If I don’t get selected, it won’t change my goals,” said Feist. “I’m just going to keep working harder and harder. Lots of players have gotten to the NHL undrafted.”

“My main goal coming into this season was just giving my team the best chance to win every night and just playing my best,” said Kieper. “And if when I’m playing my best, that’s enough to get my name called, then OK, that’s awesome, but if it’s not enough to get my name called, I just got to use that as motivation in the off-season to work harder and come back next year even stronger.”