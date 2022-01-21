Menu

Health

State of emergency stays in effect, but Winnipeg police see gradual drop in COVID-19 cases

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 4:17 pm
Winnipeg Chief of Police Danny Smyth addresses media. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Chief of Police Danny Smyth addresses media. Global News / File

On Jan. 5, the Winnipeg Police Service declared a state of emergency due to an overload of active COVID-19 cases among its officers and staff — topping out at 90 cases.

Police said Friday that the number has gradually dropped, and now 65 employees are off work due to the coronavirus.

Winnipeg police chief declares state of emergency for force due to COVID-19

 

The reduction in numbers means that although the state of emergency remains in effect, police won’t have to go past the first stage of their business continuity plan.

“I want to thank all of the members who have volunteered to take on extra shifts,” said Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth.



“I realize that the extreme cold makes these shifts even more challenging.”


Winnipeg police chief declares state of emergency for force due to COVID-19 – Jan 5, 2022
