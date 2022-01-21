SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo, raising January death toll to 21

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s COVID-19 hospitalizations still sharply rising amid Omicron-driven wave: Dr. Tam' Canada’s COVID-19 hospitalizations still sharply rising amid Omicron-driven wave: Dr. Tam
Canada’s COVID-19 hospitalizations still sharply rising amid Omicron-driven wave: Dr. Tam

Waterloo Public Health reported six more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday morning, raising the death toll in the area to 334, including 21 victims in January.

“Today we are reporting six deaths in our community related to COVID-19: two females in their 90s, 3 females in their 80s, and one male in his 80s,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated.

Read more: COVID-19 — Kitchener hospital issues warning about ‘unprecedented level of pressure’

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the families of these individuals.”

The six victims were all connected to outbreaks at long-term care homes in the area, including two who were residents of Pinehaven Nursing Home, where an outbreak was declared on Jan. 5 and has grown to include 23 staff members and 12 residents.

Story continues below advertisement

The others involved residents of Chartwell Clair Hills in Waterloo, Cambridge Country Manor, Riverbend Place in Cambridge and the Sunnyside Home in Kitchener.

There are also now 145 people in local hospitals who are suffering from COVID-19, including 27 who need intensive care.

On Thursday, Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital issued a plea for area residents to get vaccinated, as it was running out of beds and said those who are unvaccinated are more likely to need treatment.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism' Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism
Ontario government releases COVID reopening plan schedule to some criticism

Waterloo Public Health reported another 371 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 36,508.

Trending Stories

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases down to 382. That said, the agency has warned that due to testing availability, case counts on its dashboard are likely lower than the actual number of cases in Waterloo Region.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 527 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 32,393.

This leaves the area with 3,407 active COVID-19 cases, which is down from the 3,603 reported on Thursday.

Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 1,202,563 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the region, which is 3,644 more than it reported 24 hours earlier.

Another 3,039 area residents have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, raising the total to 249,254.

The agency says 469,123 residents have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which is up 434 from Thursday and also means that 77.51 per cent of all area residents are now vaccinated.

Read more: 4,114 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 590 in intensive care

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, with 590 in intensive care units.

The province also reported 7,165 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 984359.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,865 as 62 more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tagKitchener coronavirus tagOntario COVID deaths tagwaterloo covid deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers