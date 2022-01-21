Menu

Entertainment

Louie Anderson dead: Actor, comedian dies of cancer at 68

By Lynn Elber The Associated Press
Posted January 21, 2022 10:54 am
A photo of Louie Anderson on the red carpet View image in full screen
Actor Louie Anderson attends the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series Baskets, died Friday. He was 68.

Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. Anderson had a a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Schwartz said previously.

Read more: Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock star, dead at 74

Anderson won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance.

He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in Life With Louie. He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

Read more: Adele breaks down in tears announcing Las Vegas concert residency delay

He made guest appearances in several TV series, including Scrubs and Touched by an Angel, and was on the big screen in 1988’s Coming to America and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

Anderson also toured regularly with his stand-up act and as a stand-up comedian.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
