Traffic

Freezing rain and snow leave Saskatoon streets icy Friday morning

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 10:04 am
Freezing rain and snow has created challenging driving conditions in Saskatoon, with Circle Drive wet and slushy with some slippery spots. View image in full screen
Freezing rain and snow has created challenging driving conditions in Saskatoon, with Circle Drive wet and slushy with some slippery spots. File / Global News

Streets in Saskatoon are icy after freezing rain and snow struck overnight between Thursday and Friday.

It’s creating challenging driving conditions in the city Friday morning, with Circle Drive wet and slushy with some slippery spots.

City officials said 18 sanders were out overnight applying de-icing materials, focusing on Circle Drive, bridge decks and intersections on busy streets.

Read more: Saskatoon Transit warns riders to expect possible delays and cancellations

Sanders will continue working throughout Friday on high speed and high traffic streets, intersections and bridge decks, the officials said.

Icy or slippery sections are being reported on highways around Saskatoon.

The latest road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.

Drivers are being cautioned to slow down, leave extra room between vehicles and watch for road equipment.

Click to play video: 'Freezing rain risk: Jan. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Freezing rain risk: Jan. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Freezing rain risk: Jan. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook
