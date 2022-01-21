Freezing rain and snow leave Saskatoon streets icy Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Streets in Saskatoon are icy after freezing rain and snow struck overnight between Thursday and Friday.

It’s creating challenging driving conditions in the city Friday morning, with Circle Drive wet and slushy with some slippery spots.

City officials said 18 sanders were out overnight applying de-icing materials, focusing on Circle Drive, bridge decks and intersections on busy streets.

Sanders will continue working throughout Friday on high speed and high traffic streets, intersections and bridge decks, the officials said.

Icy or slippery sections are being reported on highways around Saskatoon.

The latest road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.

Drivers are being cautioned to slow down, leave extra room between vehicles and watch for road equipment.

