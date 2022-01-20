Saskatoon Transit warns riders to expect possible delays and cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

A number of factors could cause possible delays or cancellations over the coming days for Saskatoon Transit users.

Saskatoon Transit announced on Thursday in a news release that cold temperatures are affecting its buses. Due to a lack of spare parts and delays in part shipments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also experiencing a shortage of buses.

“Saskatoon Transit does all they can to make service and it’s difficult to know in advance which routes will be affected or cancelled,” Saskatoon Transit said on Thursday.

“As soon as decisions are made, service alerts are issued to ensure riders have the information they need.”

Story continues below advertisement

Riders are encouraged to check for service alerts and real-time bus information on the Saskatoon Transit app or by visiting Google Maps Transit on a computer or mobile device.

Officials add that on-demand customers may also experience longer wait times than usual, and should expect delays in their booked ride and continue to check their pickup time on the app.

Saskatoon Transit is also reminding people to make sure they dress for the weather and stay up to date on weather conditions that could affect buses.