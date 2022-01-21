Canada’s World Cup Qualifier against U.S. at Tim Horton’s Field reduced to half capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Soccer has confirmed Tim Horton’s Field will be at half capacity for spectators when the men’s national team takes on the United States in Hamilton next month.

The agency said the changes were in accordance with Ontario COVID-19 public health measures that limit capacity for sporting events, despite being a non-indoor event.

“Due to the reduced capacity of 12,000 spectators, all tickets purchased as part of the original on sale date … will be cancelled with full refunds provided to all ticket holders on their credit cards within two to four weeks,” Canada Soccer said in a statement.

“Canada Soccer will be in direct contact with all ticket purchasers to provide details on how to access tickets for the 50% reduced capacity configuration.”

Once refunded, potential ticket purchasers will be given the opportunity to buy tickets again through a dedicated pre-sale window beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with a public on-sale the following day, should inventory remain available.

The game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff time on Jan. 30, 2022.

Canada will be in the middle of a three-match FIFA window for the men’s national team, which will face Honduras on Jan. 27, and then travel to El Salvador on Feb. 2.

The U.S. schedule includes home games against the same teams — El Salvador on Jan. 27 and Honduras on Feb. 2.

It’s anticipated Canada’s senior team will once again play in between snowbanks and potential Hamilton temperatures of around -4 C in the middle of winter.

In the past, the enclosed B.C. Place in Vancouver has been the obvious choice for mid-winter qualifiers.

However, a renovation installing new turf at the venue will bring the team eastward in a setting that will likely rival a successful two-game set amid the ice and snow at Commonwealth in Edmonton earlier in November.

The two Alberta matches drew large crowds, over 40,000 each. Temperatures during the win against Mexico on Nov. 16, dubbed the “Iceteca,” hovered around -11 C.

So far, Canada is on top of the CONCACAF third-round standings, one point ahead of the U.S.

The three top teams in the pool of eight will advance to the group stage of the 2022 World Cup set for Qatar in November and December later this year.