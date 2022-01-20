Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada to share more residential school records with reconciliation centre

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada to share residential school documents with National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation' Canada to share residential school documents with National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation
WATCH ABOVE: Canada to share residential school documents with National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

Canada’s Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa has reached an agreement with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to hand over thousands more records on residential schools that the federal government has been holding back.

The government says the agreement outlines how and when it will send the historical documents to the Winnipeg-based centre, which will, in turn, make them available to residential-school survivors and work to preserve them.

Read more: Ottawa unveils $40B deal on Indigenous child welfare compensation

The agreement comes after Miller announced last month the government was reviewing the records in its possession to see what more it could release to help survivors.

He said at the time that it would begin by sending what are known as previously undisclosed “school narratives,” which are reports written by the government outlining key events at individual institutions.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephanie Scott, the centre’s executive director, said Ottawa’s transfer of these records will help piece together a more comprehensive picture of how the residential-school system operated.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canada appointing interlocutor to ‘further advance justice on residential schools’' Canada appointing interlocutor to ‘further advance justice on residential schools’
Canada appointing interlocutor to ‘further advance justice on residential schools’ – Dec 9, 2021

Survivors and Indigenous leaders have long called on the federal government to release remaining records that it had refused to fully disclose, citing legal obligations it had to third parties, including Catholic entities that operated the federally funded institutions. Some of those entities are now defunct.

The demands grew louder last year after several First Nations announced ground-penetrating radar had located what are believed to be the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves on the sites of former residential schools.

Read more: Indigenous leaders call Ottawa’s child compensation appeal a step backwards in reconciliation

At Thursday’s news conference, Scott said she hoped the federal government’s spring budget would include funding for the centre to get a new building and more resources to properly archive and share documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Miller said his government inked those promises into the Liberals’ 2021 election platform and it intends to honour them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Marc Miller tagResidential schools Canada tagNational Centre for Truth and Reconciliation tagcanada residential schools deal tagcanada residential schools records taghow many residential schools were in canada tagottawa residential schools agreement tagresidential schools graves tagresidential schools records tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers