Entertainment

Festival du Voyageur planning hybrid program with 2022 event a few weeks away

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 12:01 pm
A snow sculpture from a past celebration of Festival du Voyageur. View image in full screen
A snow sculpture from a past celebration of Festival du Voyageur. Global News / File

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means organizers of the Festival du Voyageur, Western Canada’s largest francophone event, are getting creative once again for next month’s event.

Organizers said Thursday that a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual elements is in the cards for the 53rd annual festival, which kicks off Feb. 18.

“Just like the Voyageurs did in troubled waters, we continue to paddle the canoe forward,” said festival director Darrel Nadeau.

“Festival enthusiasts have a desire to be back at the Parc du Voyageur to celebrate once again, to danse and be festive. We owe it to them to remain optimistic regarding programming for Festival 2022 and have planned over 50 performances, outdoor activities and various ways to celebrate from home.”

Read more: Take Festival du Voyageur home with virtual version

This year’s festival will continue to offer the outdoor activities it has become known for, including historical interpretation at Fort Gibraltar, sleigh rides, snowshoeing and children’s activities.

A mobile concert trailer, the new Boîte à chansons, will offer in-person music, while a series of live performances will take place at the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain — for in-person as well as virtual audiences.

Organizers said they’ll continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adapt to any potential changes in restrictions.

Winnipeg Folk Festival tickets on sale
Winnipeg Folk Festival tickets on sale – Dec 6, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
