Weather

Quick overnight thaw leads to water main breaks in a dozen Calgary communities Thursday

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 9:29 am
calgary water main break View image in full screen
City of Calgary crews work to repair a water main break Jan. 20, 2022. Global News

Rising temperatures led to at least 12 water main breaks overnight, leaving dozens of Calgary homes without water Thursday morning.

The city website shows breaks and water outages all around the city.

Emergency water wagons were distributed to affected neighbourhoods.

Read more: Extreme weather in Alberta leads to extreme cleanups — and there’s more on the way

Shane Eustace lost water to his Ogden home and hopes it gets restored soon.

“It’s a little bit of a pain. It’s the first time we’ve had a water main out since we’ve been in the area and first time we’ve had to use the emergency water,”  Eustace said.

“The city was pretty prompt about it. [We] haven’t had any updates about how quickly the initial supply is going to be repaired but we’re hopeful that it’s going to be a day or two. That’s usually what they say on the website:  24 to 48 hours.”
Repair crews were working through the list of water main breaks.

Click to play video: 'Protecting your home during drastic temperature shifts in the winter' Protecting your home during drastic temperature shifts in the winter
Protecting your home during drastic temperature shifts in the winter – Jan 10, 2022
