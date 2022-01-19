Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers out for road trip with injury, Dmitry Orlov suspended

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will be without forward Nikolaj Ehlers for the rest of the road trip and probably longer.

Ehlers left Tuesday’s game in the third period after he received a brutal knee-on-knee hit from Washington Capitals defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

No penalty was called on the play, but Orlov was called on the carpet on Wednesday. Following a hearing with the league, Orlov was suspended two games for kneeing.

Ehlers was scheduled to see a doctor on Wednesday to have his knee injury fully evaluated, but he definitely won’t be playing in the final three games of the road trip.

“He’s got an appointment this afternoon,” said head coach Dave Lowry. “He will be evaluated and then we will be able to provide an update.

“I will tell you this: he will not be available for tomorrow or the weekend.”

The Jets are already without injured forwards Blake Wheeler, David Gustafsson and CJ Suess, while Paul Stastny missed their last three games after being placed in COVID protocol.

Wheeler is getting closer to returning from a knee injury suffered five weeks ago, but is not expected to play on Thursday.

The loss of Ehlers leaves another big hole in the lineup, but it probably ensures rookie Cole Perfetti stays up with the parent club for the time being.

“Nikky is a very dynamic player,” Lowry said. “Anytime you lose a player in your top six, you’re going to feel it. But like we said, the expectation is that somebody else is gonna have to come in and fill that spot. It becomes opportunity.

“Cole was a beneficiary of that and he’s played well enough to warrant another look.”

The Jets continue the four-game trip on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

