Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Beaconsfield, Que., beefing up lawsuit against Montreal Agglomeration Council

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 8:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Beaconsfield, Que., increases compensation claim against Montreal’s agglomeration council to $6 million' Beaconsfield, Que., increases compensation claim against Montreal’s agglomeration council to $6 million
Watch: Beaconsfield is increasing its lawsuit against Montreal's agglomeration council which represents the entire island. The West Island suburban city now claims it's paying $6 million more than it should and taxpayers are on the hook for the hike. Beaconsfield's mayor argues his residents aren't getting the services they're being billed for by the council. Tim Sargeant reports.

Georges Bourelle is continuing the offensive against Montreal’s Agglomeration council, the island-wide body of elected officials.

Beaconsfield is now suing the council for $6 Million, a $2 Million increase compared to last year.

Bourelle says the increase is due to the agglomeration council continuing to increase its bill to Beaconsfield each year, while the level of public services remains the same.

Beaconsfield owes Montreal’s Agglomeration Council $2,450,700 more this year compared to last year. It means the taxpayer for a home owner in Beaconsfield will pay an average of 7 per cent more in 2022.

“It’s terrible,” Bourelle told Global News.

The Beaconsfield mayor says most of the 15 suburban municipalities on the island will also be paying the agglomeration council more in 2022 compared to 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re paying about 56 per cent more for the same services,” Bourelle said.

He contends that the formula to pay should be based on the quantity of public services, like mass transit, that residents receive rather than a formula based solely on property values.

But Bourelle said Montreal’s mayor, who oversees the Agglomeration Council, refuses to change the equation.

“That’s why we’ve taken the route of going with a lawsuit,” Bourelle said.

READ MORE: More police officers, more money for homeless in 2022 Montreal budget

The borough mayor of Saint-Laurent sympathizes with Bourelle, but Alan DeSousa argues taxes in Montreal for homeowners are increasing as well.

“Montreal is also paying a paying a huge part of it. And as a taxpayer of Montreal, I object,” DeSousa said.

Bourelle fears the agglomeration council bills will likely continue to increase with the impending release of the 2023-2025 property evaluation roll.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagBeaconsfield tagProperty Taxes tagGeorges Bourelle tagCity budget tagAgglomeration council tagpublic services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers