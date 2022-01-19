SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

City of Edmonton to test windrow-pickup program in Griesbach

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Former city councillor Michael Walters says snow clearing in Edmonton needs more funding' Former city councillor Michael Walters says snow clearing in Edmonton needs more funding
WATCH (Jan. 18): Former councillor Michael Walters joins Global News Morning Edmonton to chat about some city issues, including the ongoing snow clearing delays and problems so far in 2022.

Starting Wednesday, residents in the Griesbach neighbourhood could start seeing no-parking signs near their homes as the City of Edmonton trials windrow pickups in the area.

The actual pickups aren’t scheduled to start until Friday but the no parking signs must be posted at least 24 hours ahead of time.

Read more: Edmonton road crews working to address slippery residential streets: ‘It’s a skating rink’

“This trial will help the city assess its process and cost for windrow pickup in residential areas,” the city said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton residents concerned with how city is clearing snow after big windrows left in neighbourhoods' Edmonton residents concerned with how city is clearing snow after big windrows left in neighbourhoods
Edmonton residents concerned with how city is clearing snow after big windrows left in neighbourhoods

Griesbach was chosen because it has many different types of road, the city said, which will let crews test and monitor windrow pickup on different surfaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton snow-clearing crews tackling entire city, including residential again

Vehicles that are parked in the no parking areas will be subject to a “courtesy tow to a nearby location within the Griesbach community,” the city said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton family says residential windrows should be maintained after painful incident' Edmonton family says residential windrows should be maintained after painful incident
Edmonton family says residential windrows should be maintained after painful incident – Jan 6, 2022

If you can’t find your vehicle, contact Cliff’s Towing at 780-451-1555.

Read more: Edmonton’s road-clearing crews switching gears with bizarre weather

Dramatic temperature swings — along with periods of extreme cold and snowfall — have made January tough for snow-and-ice removal crews in Edmonton.

Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, parks and roads services, said Tuesday they’ve had to quickly pivot operations to respond to changing and challenging conditions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians frustrated with state of snow-clearing as Phase 2 parking ban remains in place' Edmontonians frustrated with state of snow-clearing as Phase 2 parking ban remains in place
Edmontonians frustrated with state of snow-clearing as Phase 2 parking ban remains in place – Dec 23, 2021

Edmonton’s snow-removal policy is to clear down to as close to the pavement as possible in residential neighborhoods.

Grant said alleys are cleared before the main residential road so that the snow removed from alleys can be collected by the larger equipment clearing the streets.

Once crews have completed clearing a road in a residential neighbourhood, specialized equipment removes windrows that are blocking driveways and crosswalks. This equipment follows the graders, but not immediately, Grant said, it can take up to several hours.

