City of Edmonton to test windrow-pickup program in Griesbach

Starting Wednesday, residents in the Griesbach neighbourhood could start seeing no-parking signs near their homes as the City of Edmonton trials windrow pickups in the area.

The actual pickups aren’t scheduled to start until Friday but the no parking signs must be posted at least 24 hours ahead of time.

“This trial will help the city assess its process and cost for windrow pickup in residential areas,” the city said in a news release.

Griesbach was chosen because it has many different types of road, the city said, which will let crews test and monitor windrow pickup on different surfaces.

Vehicles that are parked in the no parking areas will be subject to a “courtesy tow to a nearby location within the Griesbach community,” the city said.

If you can’t find your vehicle, contact Cliff’s Towing at 780-451-1555.

Dramatic temperature swings — along with periods of extreme cold and snowfall — have made January tough for snow-and-ice removal crews in Edmonton.

Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, parks and roads services, said Tuesday they’ve had to quickly pivot operations to respond to changing and challenging conditions.

Edmonton’s snow-removal policy is to clear down to as close to the pavement as possible in residential neighborhoods.

Grant said alleys are cleared before the main residential road so that the snow removed from alleys can be collected by the larger equipment clearing the streets.

Once crews have completed clearing a road in a residential neighbourhood, specialized equipment removes windrows that are blocking driveways and crosswalks. This equipment follows the graders, but not immediately, Grant said, it can take up to several hours.

