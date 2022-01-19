Calgary police ask for help finding man who missed drug court date

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police need help finding a man who missed a date at drug treatment court as part of his path towards recovery.

“Jay Douglass Ross Curry, 28, has been working hard towards recovery through our partnership with the Calgary drug treatment court, however, he has missed a court date and we have not been able to locate him ahead of his next court date and we are concerned for his safety,” a CPS diversion team statement read Wednesday.

Drug treatment court provides a pre-sentence alternative for people facing charges that may have been caused by drug addiction, usually involving aspects of justice, health and treatment services, with the goal of getting those people back to being “productive members of the community.”

Curry is described as 5’8” and around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who knows him or where he is to call CPS non-emergency at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

“We truly want to ensure Jay is safe and successful on his path to recovery and want to offer every available support to get him there,” CPS said.