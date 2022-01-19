Manitoba announces new surgical capacity initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has signed agreements and put new initiatives in place to build capacity for women’s health, diagnostics and spine surgery since the launch of the Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force in December, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced Wednesday.

Gordon was joined at an afternoon announcement by members of the Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force, including committee chair Dr. Peter MacDonald, surgery lead Dr. Ed Buchel, women’s health lead Dr. Mary-Jane Seager, project director Matthew Lister, and provincial health system transformation lead Ian Shaw.

“The task force quickly built capacity in some key areas as we build a stronger and more responsive system here in Manitoba,” said Gordon.

“Providing care close to home is our priority and we know many people have waited far too long, which affects their health and quality of life. Today, we are highlighting new solutions that will help hundreds of Manitobans get the care they need sooner.”

Among the notable announcements is an an agreement with Maples Surgical Centre to increase gynecology surgeries, which is intended to significantly decrease wait time for nearly 3,000 women waiting for care.

Another initiative will provide more timely diagnosis for colon cancer patients and free up space in Manitoba operating rooms for other procedures, Gordon said.

Manitoba is shifting to fecal immunochemical test screening, which provides more accurate results, and is expected to decrease endoscopies by 10-15 per cent per year once it’s implemented.

“The task force has identified some early opportunities to increase surgical and diagnostic capacity in Manitoba by expanding partnerships with trusted providers and implementing best practices that provide excellent patient care,” said MacDonald.

“This is just the beginning. Work continues on many other fronts to build capacity here at home and we will have more important updates for Manitobans in the weeks ahead.”

More information about these and other task force initiatives is available at the province’s website.

