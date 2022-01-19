Police seek help finding missing 24-year-old who ‘walked away’ from UBC Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 24-year-old who “walked away” from the UBC Hospital on Tuesday night and has not been seen since.

Significant efforts have been made to find Bailey Torbica, who is in “urgent need of medication,” University RCMP said Wednesday. She left the hospital around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 18.

“We are very concerned for Bailey’s wellbeing as she requires medication that she has been without,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a news release.

“We are asking everyone to take a good look at the distinctive bag she was last seen carrying, her face and clothing description.”

Bailey Torbica walked away from the UBC Hospital on Jan. 18, 2022, carrying the handbag seen in the right photo, say UBC RCMP. Handout/B.C. RCMP

Torbica was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a white sweater, dark jeans, and black shoes, said RCMP. She carried a dark-coloured bag with a floral design.

She’s described as Caucasian, about five feet four inches tall, and 108 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 604-224-1322.