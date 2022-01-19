Penticton man takes home $100K in lotto win

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton man has his eye on a new truck after winning $100,000 from a BCLC Snowflake 777 scratch-and-win ticket.

Mukhtar Arifov bought the winning ticket from Cherry Lane Mall on Main Street, and was there when he found out that he won the game’s top prize.

“I realized I won so I went back and said, ‘I won!’ and asked the cashier to check it,” he recalled.

“This will be a very big change. … I am now able to buy a vehicle and a better place.”

Advertisement