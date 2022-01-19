Shooting at Whalley warming centre injures two

Surrey Mounties are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured two people inside a warming centre in Whalley.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at the facility near 106 Avenue and King George Boulevard, RCMP said in a news release.
The victims included a 24-year-old man who is known to police and a 57-year-old woman. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Initial indications are that the man was the intended target, RCMP said.
Trending Stories
This incident is not believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Anyone with informationis asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.
Woman hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’ after stabbing in Surrey
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments