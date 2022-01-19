OPP lay first degree murder charges in 2020 death of Gregory Slewidge

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of 39-year-old Gregory Slewidge.

The body of Slewidge was found at an address on Scotch Corners Road in Beckwith Township in September of 2020.

Police say at the time they found Slewidge, he had suffered blunt force injuries but there were no signs of forced entry at the home — that Slewidge had been renting since 2017.

Police say that a 16 month-long investigation has led to first-degree murder charges for 47-year-old Michael Clairoux of Nepean, Ont. and 38-year-old Lee Marrazzo of Luskville, Que.

“Our investigative team’s goal since day one has been to provide resolution to Greg Slewidge’s family and friends and to ensure the safety of our communities. The serious charges laid and our ongoing investigation are a measure of our success. But that success is tempered by the impact this tragic loss has on Greg’s family. We again offer our sympathies,” Det. Insp. Chris Landry said.

According to police, Slewidge and the accused were known to each other.

OPP say that during the investigation, it received help from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau Biker Enforcement Unit, Emergency Response Team and the Regional Support Team – as well as the Ottawa Police Service, Sûreté du Québec and Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.