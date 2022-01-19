Kitchener resident wakes up to discover bullet hole in front door: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say there was a shooting in Kitchener sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Police were called to Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue on Monday morning at around 7:40 a.m. for a property damage report.

Officers discovered that someone’s front door was damaged by a bullet.

Police believe the incident likely occurred sometime during the night before.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.