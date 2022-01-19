Thunder Bay youth facing murder charge arrested in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say a youth wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a homicide investigation was arrested in Cambridge on Tuesday.
At around 4:30 p.m., police announced that there was a heavy police presence near McNaughton Street.
About 30 minutes later, police announced that they had taken someone into custody.
They would later say that ”a young person has been arrested on a Canada-wide warrant for First Degree Murder.”
Police linked the case to Thunder Bay but did not provide further details beyond that.
