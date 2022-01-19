Menu

Crime

Thunder Bay youth facing murder charge arrested in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 9:41 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo police arrested a youth wanted in a Thunder Bay homicide investigation. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a youth wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a homicide investigation was arrested in Cambridge on Tuesday.

At around 4:30 p.m., police announced that there was a heavy police presence near McNaughton Street.

Kitchener man killed after being struck by shuttle bus in Wellesley

About 30 minutes later, police announced that they had taken someone into custody.

They would later say that ”a young person has been arrested on a Canada-wide warrant for First Degree Murder.”

Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

Police linked the case to Thunder Bay but did not provide further details beyond that.

