Kitchener man killed after being struck by shuttle bus in Wellesley

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and several other people are injured after a collision involving a shuttle bus Tuesday morning in Wellesley, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to Line 86 between Lichty Road and Manser Road at around 12:35 a.m. for the collision.

The initial investigation showed that a 49-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on Line 86, police say. A 35-year-old man from Listowel stopped to assist the Kitchener man.

While both were out of their vehicles, a shuttle bus passed by and hit them.

The Kitchener man was pronounced dead at the scene while the man from Listowel was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

The 49-year-old man behind the wheel of the shuttle, along with some passengers, were also taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the traffic services unit.