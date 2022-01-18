Menu

Comments

Crime

Kitchener man killed after being struck by shuttle bus in Wellesley

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 12:39 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say one man is dead and multiple other people are injured after a collision involving a shuttle bus in Wellesley early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say one man is dead and multiple other people are injured after a collision involving a shuttle bus in Wellesley early Tuesday morning. File / Global News

One man is dead and several other people are injured after a collision involving a shuttle bus Tuesday morning in Wellesley, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to Line 86 between Lichty Road and Manser Road at around 12:35 a.m. for the collision.

Read more: Wellesley man, 20, killed in tractor rollover on Tuesday morning

The initial investigation showed that a 49-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on Line 86, police say. A 35-year-old man from Listowel stopped to assist the Kitchener man.

While both were out of their vehicles, a shuttle bus passed by and hit them.

The Kitchener man was pronounced dead at the scene while the man from Listowel was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

The 49-year-old man behind the wheel of the shuttle, along with some passengers, were also taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the traffic services unit.

