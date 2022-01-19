Extreme cold warning for most of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning Wednesday morning as a ridge of high-pressure tracks through the province.

The cold, arctic air spread across the province overnight, with temperatures dropping to near -30 C.

Environment Canada said that combined with winds up to 15 km/h, wind chill values are near -40 throughout most of southern Saskatchewan.

Temperatures are expected to moderate during the day into the -25 C range.

The extreme wind chills are expected again overnight Wednesday in some regions.

It will warm up on Thursday as warmer air pushes into the province.

In northern Saskatchewan, extreme wind chill values of -45 continue.

Environment Canada said conditions in the northern regions will begin to moderate by the afternoon.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

