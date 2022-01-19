Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm comeback falls short in overtime against Flint Firebirds

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 10:10 am

The Guelph Storm managed to get a point out of Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Flint Firebirds despite being down by four goals early in the second period.

After Gavin Hayes scored two minutes into the second period to make it 4-0 Flint, the Storm saw goals from Matthew Poitras, Braeden Bowman and Sasha Pastujov.

Read more: Disc golf course coming to Guelph’s Eastview Park

Michael Buchinger scored his first career Ontario Hockey League goal at 14:17 of the third period to tie the game at 4-4.

But the Storm’s comeback fell short with Riley Piercey scoring for the Firebirds with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime.

Goaltender Jacob Oster made 24 saves in the home net in an empty Sleeman Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Storm sit in second place in the OHL’s western conference with a record of 18-8-2-1.

Read more: Guelph Nighthawks bring back head coach Charles Kissi for 2022 season

Up next, Guelph host the conference leader, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, on Friday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

