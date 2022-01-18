Rise reported in children’s respiratory infections in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Shared Health is warning of an increase in respiratory viruses among children over the last few weeks.

It says 19 cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) bronchiolitis have been confirmed at HSC Children’s Hospital while other common respiratory viruses have been detected.

One Manitoba doctor says babies younger than 12 months old are most vulnerable to contracting RSV as are premature infants and infants with underlying heart or lung disorders.

“Parents should know these types of respiratory infections can be serious and may require hospitalization and even intensive care,” Dr. Aaron Chiu, neonatologist and director of the Manitoba RSV Prophylaxis Program said.

RSV is most common during the fall and winter. Some signs of the illness include difficulty breathing, frequent choking cough, rapid breathing, wheezing and fatigue.

“Any time a child is having a hard time breathing, for example you see the skin on their chest sucking in between the ribs, below the ribs or at the bottom of the neck – or they are experiencing a frequent choking cough or wheezing when they breathe — it’s important to seek medical attention,” Chiu said.