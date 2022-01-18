Penticton council gives green light to controversial Lakeshore redevelopment

Send this page to someone via email

A controversial redevelopment project received a green light from Penticton, B.C., city council on Tuesday, despite concerns from residents.

After much debate, a four-storey, eight-unit apartment building will soon live at 602 Lakeshore Drive.

The proposal was challenged at a public hearing on Dec. 7 when the majority of residents on hand voiced their discontent with the project.

Concerns were raised surrounding the need to preserve the character and heritage of Lakeshore Drive as well as the greenspace.

However, Mayor John Vassilaki referred to the Lakeshore area as “a neighbourhood in transition” during Tuesday’s meeting.

Garry Denton, a resident of Penticton, says he feels there has been a lack of transparency on the part of both the developer and city council.

“We are concerned with the disclosure of information and the inconsistencies between the zoning requirements,” said Denton.

The applicant asked to rezone from R2 (small lot residential) to RM3 (medium density multiple housing).

Council approved recommendations to adopt the zoning and development bylaw amendment and permit needed to give the project the go-ahead.

“We are being told that this is legal and that they have the legal opinion to say that they can disregard or ignore the zoning requirements for development, but we are questioning whether it is right,” added Denton.

Meanwhile, Coun. Frank Regehr tried to push an amendment to limit the densification on the property, proposing a three-story, six-unit building instead.

“It is totally disproportionate. This building, if it is allowed to proceed, will be the tallest building anywhere from between Winnipeg and the channel,” said Regehr during Tuesday’s Meeting.

Jim Beiderwieden’s family has lived along Lakeshore Drive for years and says the redevelopment at 602 is just the beginning.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. If this happens then it opens up for six or seven more lots here and all over Penticton,” said Beiderwieden.

Beiderwieden says he redeveloped his family home with input from neighbours and council, which he believes the 602 developers have not done enough of.

“I am not against adding more people to the area because that would be hypocritical – I have no issue with that. It is fitting and conforming to the bylaws and not fitting to the structures that are already here,” he said.

But according to council, the project does meet the OCP.

“This is no different than any other rezoning and infill application that we’ve dealt with a million times before,” said Coun. Katie Robinson during the meeting.

“The only difference is it is kind of front and centre on Lakeshore Drive.”

The developer resubmitted the design to council, with changes that addressed those concerns.

The motion was passed 4-3 with Coun. Regehr, Coun. James Miller and Coun. Judy Sentes opposed.

