Second suspect arrested in connection with New Year’s Eve homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have charged a second suspect in connection with a homicide on New Year’s Eve.

43-year-old Robert Randall Anderson was found dead at a house in the 300-block of Alexander Avenue on Dec. 31.

Last week, police said they had identified one suspect, 32-year-old James Houle, who was charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigate New Year’s Eve homicide

But police have since identified another suspect and 29-year-old Ryan Joseph Roulette was arrested Sunday and also charged with second-degree murder and a number of weapons offences.

Police say Houle and Roulette both knew the victim and were both armed when they made their way to the Alexander Avenue home last month. Anderson was shot and killed, according to police, and the two accused fled the area.

Advertisement